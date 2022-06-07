Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Sequoyah County

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 10:55 am

Severe Weather Update 10:56 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sequoyah County until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, the storm has the potential to produce wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

Severe Weather Update 8:50 a.m.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone, severe storms are moving east at 30 mph across part of Atoka, Coal and Pontotoc county.

Severe Weather Update 8:29 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in southeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday Morning.

The NWS has issued the watch for Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties until 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms, moving east at 15 mph, were located along a line extending from four miles southeast of Kiowa to seven miles north of Lane.

The storms have the potential to produce wind gusts upwards of 60 mph and hail up to one inch in diameter.