Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 5:15 pm

City Of Tulsa Recruiting Volunteers To Take Down Illegal Signs By Roadways

As more and more temporary signs pop up across Tulsa, the city is cracking down on illegal placements.

"We often see them posted too close to the street,” said Michael Rider, zoning and sign official for the city. “They are supposed to be located outside of the right of way."

Rider says the city has several codes in place to regulate yard and campaign signage. In the city of Tulsa, no signs are allowed on public property, including center medians and the right of way along a street.

Signs are allowed on private property but need permission from the owner and in some cases, a permit. Regulating it all is a busy job.

"We just want them to have their signs lawfully and not obstruct the right of way or cause traffic obstructions where people can't see oncoming traffic on a corner," said Tim Cartner, a field supervisor for zoning.

Cartner removes illegal signs every day. Up to a thousand are thrown away each month, and because it's such a busy job, the city is using volunteers as well.

"It's all different levels,” said Rider. “There's a few people who remove signs every single day. Others who do it just when they occasionally walk."

Now the city is looking for even more volunteers. On Friday, the city is hosting two training sessions for anybody wanting to get involved and learn the law.

"There's a few areas of town where we'd like to have more volunteers than we currently do," said Rider.

Rider says the goal is to both educate and keep the city clean.

To sign up send an email to mrider@cityoftulsa.org



