Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 911 Dispatcher In Hit-And-Run Crash

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 911 dispatcher in a hit-and-run crash in late 2021.
According to police, 28-year-old Codey Carrell t-boned a car near Admiral and Utica, in October of last year, killing Mary Byers.
Police say Carrell ran away but eventually turned himself in.
As part of a plea deal Carrell will spend 10 years in prison.