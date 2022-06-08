Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 6:04 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 911 Dispatcher In Hit-And-Run Crash

A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 911 dispatcher in a hit-and-run crash in late 2021.

Related Story: Tulsa Police Dispatcher Killed In Hit-And-Run; Driver Turns Himself In

According to police, 28-year-old Codey Carrell t-boned a car near Admiral and Utica, in October of last year, killing Mary Byers.

Police say Carrell ran away but eventually turned himself in.

Related Story: Tulsa Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed 911 Dispatcher

As part of a plea deal Carrell will spend 10 years in prison.