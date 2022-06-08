Upcoming Performance Of 'Oklahoma!' At Tulsa PAC Postponed Following Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Hospital

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 11:18 am

By: News On 6

The upcoming performance of "Oklahoma!" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center has been postponed following a deadly shooting on the Saint Francis campus in Tulsa last week.

The Tulsa entertainment agency, Celebrity Attractions, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, the decision was made in part because of the use of prop guns, gunfire and a graphic depiction of gun violence.

The agency said in the Facebook post, "In light of the recent tragedy, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming engagement of OKLAHOMA!. While we believe it is our responsibility as a Broadway presenter to inspire and challenge audiences through our programming, we also recognize that many in our community are still grieving a terrible tragedy. It is our hope to bring this production—and the conversations it creates—to Tulsa at a later date."

Anyone who purchased tickets to the upcoming show will be automatically refunded.

It is currently unclear when the production will return to the PAC.