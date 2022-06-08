×
Watch Live: Parents Of Victims & Survivors Of Gun Violence Testify Before The House
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 8)
Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 11:43 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 8)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 8)
Top Headlines
Facing Huge Inventory, Target Cuts Vendor Orders, Prices
Associated Press
Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons.
EU Lawmakers Endorse Ban On Combustion-Engine Cars In 2035
Associated Press
The European Parliament on Wednesday threw its weight behind a proposed ban on cars with a combustion engine in 2035, seeking to step up the fight against climate change through faster development of electric vehicles.
‘Only God Can Help’: Hundreds Die As Somalia Faces Famine
Associated Press
Deaths have begun in the region’s most parched drought in four decades. Previously unreported data shared with The Associated Press show at least 448 deaths this year at malnutrition treatment centers in Somalia alone.
Foo Fighters Plan 2 Tribute Concerts For Taylor Hawkins
Associated Press
Foo Fighters will honor the rock band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts in September — one in London and the other in Los Angeles.
LeBron James Says He Will Open A Multimillion-Dollar Medical Facility In His Ohio Hometown
CBS News
NBA superstar LeBron James says he is opening up a medical facility in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans on Tuesday for the I Promise HealthQuarters – a multimillion-dollar facility that will offer a variety of services to students from his I Promise School and local community.
US Solar Companies Weigh Challenge To Biden Pause On Tariffs
Associated Press
U.S. solar manufacturers say they are considering legal challenges after President Joe Biden declared a two-year pause for tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia.
View More Stories