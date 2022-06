Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 1:53 pm

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 20-year-old Kansas woman died after a head-on crash in Nowata County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said Kaelyn Kendrick of Coffeyville, Kansas, died at the scene of the crash on US-169 and CR 16.5 just east of Delaware, Oklahoma.

The OHP said Kendrick's 2010 Ford Edge went left of the center line and struck a semi head-on.

Authorities said the driver of the semi was not injured.