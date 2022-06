Thursday, June 9th 2022, 9:38 am

By: News On 6

The City of Broken Arrow is getting ready for Rooster Days, a four-day long event that kicks off on Thursday evening.

The 91-year tradition is the longest-running festival in the state.

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live in Broken Arrow on Thursday with a look at what attendees can expect.