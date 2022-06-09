Patients Remember Immense Kindness Of Dr. Preston Phillips

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 6:16 pm

The Tulsa community is remembering Dr. Preston Phillips after he was shot and killed last week in a mass shooting on the Saint Francis campus.

Phillips was one of four people shot and killed last week during the Saint Francis shooting.

His funeral service will be held at Boston Avenue Methodist Saturday at 1 p.m.

You can watch the live stream of the service at https://www.biglowfunerals.com/obituary/dr-preston-phillips-md.

Ahead of the funeral service Saturday, many Oklahomans are sharing their stories of Dr. Phillips and everything he did to care for those who were in pain.

Sisters Darla Brandon and April Curry said both of their parents were patients of Dr. Phillips at different times and they couldn’t believe what happened.

“When we heard it was the orthopedics floor of the Natalie Building, my first thought was oh goodness I hope it wasn’t Dr. Phillips or any of his staff,” Brandon said.

Phillips was an Orthopedic surgeon who was known across green country as the man who took away people’s pain, some calling him a “lifesaver."

Brandon said both of her parents broke their hip since 2020 and their mother had various issues with back pain.

They said he wasn’t just your ordinary doctor; he became someone their parents highly respected.

They said he even spoon fed their mother in the hospital to make sure she was eating so she could heal.

“He was a great person and he not only cared about your orthopedic issue,” Curry said. “He cared about your full wellbeing and how you felt.”

They said they can’t believe he is gone, but hope his family knows how much he is missed by his patients.

“You could not ask for a better doctor we are completely heartbroken he is gone our prayers go out to the families,” Brandon said.

Dr. Stephanie Husen’s funeral will also be Saturday. The service will be held at Church of Saint Benedict at 10a.m.