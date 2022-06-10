×
Watch Live: Tulsa Police Provide Details After Officer Charged With Rape
Special Feature: US Senate GOP Primary Debate
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Pre-K Class
Friday, June 10th 2022, 8:52 am
By:
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Pre-K Class
Pre-K Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Friday, June 10.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Pre-K Class
News On 6
Pre-K Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Friday, June 10.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 4th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fourth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 9.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 2nd-Grade Class
News On 6
Second-grade students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, June 8.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 2nd-Grade Class
News On 6
Second-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 7.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary Pre-K Class
News On 6
Pre-K Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Friday, June 10.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 4th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fourth-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, June 9.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 2nd-Grade Class
News On 6
Second-grade students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Wednesday, June 8.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 2nd-Grade Class
News On 6
Second-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Tuesday, June 7.
Daily Pledge: Students From Roy Clark Elementary 3rd-Grade Class
News On 6
Third-grade Students at Roy Clark Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Monday, June 6.
Daily Pledge: Students From Jenks East Elementary 4th-Grade Class
News On 6
Fourth-grade Students at Jenks East Elementary recite the pledge of allegiance on Friday, June 3.
Top Headlines
Tulsa Police Officer Charged With Rape, Resigns
News On 6
A Tulsa Police officer has resigned after being charged with first-degree rape.
Figure Skating Minimum Age Rises To 17 Before 2026 Olympics
Associated Press
No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games.
Houston, Cincinnati And UCF Expected To Join Big 12 Conference In 2023
Nate Kotisso
An arrival date has been set for the Big 12 Conference to grow by three schools.
Collinsville Man Charged With Spying, Taking Photos Of 13-Year-Old Girl
News On 6
A Collinsville man is accused of spying on and taking photos of a 13-year-old girl inside her Owasso home.
Oklahoma Wildlife Department Stocks "Tiger Bass" On Grand Lake; Pro Angler Donation Kicks Off Program
Tess Maune
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is working to grow bigger bass in Grand Lake.
Cyclists Prepare For Saint Francis Tulsa Tough
News On 6
Hundreds of cyclists are getting ready to hit the streets of Tulsa.
