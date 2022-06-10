OTA: Stroud Service Plaza Along The Turner Turnpike Without Power

Friday, June 10th 2022, 9:28 am

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is advising westbound travelers on the Turner Turnpike that the service plaza at Stroud is without electricity on Friday morning, causing some issues for travelers.

The OTA is advising drivers who plan on traveling between Tulsa and OKC to fill their gas tanks before hitting the road as the outage has left the fuel pumps not operational and the Mcdonald's restaurant unable to prepare food

According to the OTA, the next exit is 13 miles west at Chandler.

It is currently unclear when power is expected to be restored.

This is a developing story.