Doctor's Offices Address Patient Security Concerns Following Mass Shooting

Friday, June 10th 2022, 5:02 pm

Some Tulsa area patients are expressing fears of going to doctor’s appointments after the mass shooting at the Saint Francis campus last week.

Local health offices are reacting by putting emergency plans in place and offering telehealth appointment options for anyone with any anxiety.

Within the past few weeks, there have been mass shootings at grocery stores, festivals, schools, and right here in Tulsa, a hospital. Medical professionals are making plans to protect their patients.

Jessica Stephens has lived in Owasso her whole life. She said last week’s mass shooting felt different than the others she has watched happen on tv before.

“The hospital is the one that really got me,” Stephens said.

She said she hasn’t made any other changes in her life as far as getting groceries, shopping, or attending events, but the shooting at the doctor’s office hits too close to home.

Stephens said she has a doctor’s appointment coming up, but she is scared that if she attends it in person, something bad might take place.

“After what happened I just don’t feel comfortable,” Stephens said. “I would rather do it on video with my doctors.”

She said she called to explain her fears and the doctor was understanding. She said her upcoming appointment will now be done virtually.

Some local doctors offices’ are hearing the same fears from patients across Green Country.

Dr. Scott Cyrus is a pediatrician at Hillcrest South. He said in the wake of the shooting, their building has increased security and their office staff have had some tough conversations.

“It’s something we talked about immediately,” Cyrus said. “Going through ideas of how to get out of here and come up with as good of a plan as we can.”

Cyrus said if an active shooter were to come into their building or their specific office, they now have that concrete plan in place to keep people safe.

“Each one of the rooms are secluded, if they couldn’t get out, we can barricade people in with tables and hiding in corners to alleviate any possible problems from that.”

We called several other health offices across Tulsa asking if they have discussed an active shooter plan as well and all of them said yes.

If you have anxiety about an upcoming appointment, officials at your health offices are encouraging you to call them to discuss options that will make you feel comfortable.