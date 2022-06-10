Skiatook Daycare Worker Accused Of Molesting 5-Year-Old

Friday, June 10th 2022, 6:07 pm

Skiatook Police arrested a church daycare worker who's accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl.

Police said the investigation would have taken much longer if it wasn't for the help of the victim.

Skiatook Police said this little girl showed incredible strength and bravery, not only telling police exactly what took place, but also by telling the suspect no.

Brandon Klassen has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail, accused of lewd molestation at the First United Methodist Church daycare in Skiatook.

"We don't want someone like that, that is potentially a child molester out there in the public where they could reoffend," said Officer Kimberly Okerson with Skiatook police.

The arrest report said Brandon Klassen had a 5-year-old girl sit in his lap, he put his hands up her shirt, and made her dance on his lap.

Okerson said the little girl immediately knew it was wrong.

"She went home, told her mom what happened, and she actually confronted the suspect whenever it happened, she said I had to remind him that's not okay," she said.

She said the girl gave a detailed account of what happened to police and that helped them with their investigation.

Okerson said it's critical for parents to talk to their kids about these types of situations.

"We teach our kids to trust the people who are in charge of them, their teachers, things like that, it's important to have the conversation with them of what is and what isn't allowed, what kind of contact is allowed and what's inappropriate," she said.

Okerson said they don't believe at this time there are any more victims, but they are still investigating.

"That's our top priority right now is to make sure and to speak with other parents of the kids who attend that daycare to just ensure they have that conversation with their children as well and say hey has anything inappropriate happened, because we'd definitely like to know about that," she said.

The church did release a statement saying, "The person in custody worked here, but no longer does. He will not be allowed on campus. We take matters like this very seriously and have policies to address issues like this. We're praying for everyone involved."