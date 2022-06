Saturday, June 11th 2022, 9:52 pm

By: News On 6

Celebrations Of Life Held For 2 Victims Of Mass Shooting On St. Francis Campus

Family and friends are remembering the lives of two of the people killed in last week's mass shooting at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Stephanie Husen and Dr. Preston Phillips were laid to rest on Saturday.

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined the show at 6 p.m. with more on how the doctors are being remembered.