Medical Heat Alert Issued For Tulsa By EMSA


Saturday, June 11th 2022, 9:20 pm
By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area after medics responded to five heat-related illness calls as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

EMSA said it strongly recommends everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside this weekend and as temperatures remain high.

Heat safety tips according to EMSA can be found below.

  1. PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  2. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
  3. No alcohol or caffeine. 
  4. If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
  5. Don’t limit your use of air conditioning. 
  6. Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  7. Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.