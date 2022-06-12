Medical Heat Alert Issued For Tulsa By EMSA

Saturday, June 11th 2022, 9:20 pm

By: News On 6

EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area after medics responded to five heat-related illness calls as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

EMSA said it strongly recommends everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside this weekend and as temperatures remain high.

Heat safety tips according to EMSA can be found below.