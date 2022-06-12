Medical Heat Alert Issued For Tulsa By EMSA
Saturday, June 11th 2022, 9:20 pm
By:
News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -
EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area after medics responded to five heat-related illness calls as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
EMSA said it strongly recommends everyone take heat precautions when spending time outside this weekend and as temperatures remain high.
Heat safety tips according to EMSA can be found below.
- PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
- Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.