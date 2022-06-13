Sunday, June 12th 2022, 9:15 pm

By: News On 6

Jenks Teen Girl Dies, 2 Others Injured In Tulsa County Crash, OHP Says

A crash near Hilton, Oklahoma, resulted in a teen girl's death and two other teen passengers injured Sunday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 2002 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 17-year-old girl from Jenks crashed on S. 33rd W. Ave. near the Creek Turnpike just after 10 a.m.

Troopers said a 17-year-old girl passenger in the car was taken to a hospital for her injuries where she died.

A 17-year-old boy passenger is in stable condition with leg injuries at a hospital.

The driver was taken to the hospital but not admitted.

The OHP said all the occupants were wearing seatbelts and the airbags were deployed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.