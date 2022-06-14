Rogers County Detention Officer Accused Of Impersonating Police Officer

Monday, June 13th 2022, 9:03 pm

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office fired a detention officer after he was arrested, accused of impersonating a police officer.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said detention officer Adrian Aracena was driving through Owasso with the flashing red and blue lights on his truck.

"It's hard to answer the why would somebody do this, whether it's the rush that authority may give them," said Sheriff Scott Walton.

Sheriff Walton said an Owasso police officer spotted Aracena driving 20 miles over the speed limit and pulled him over.

Another officer said he had tried to pull Aracena over, but Aracena sped past the officer with flashing lights.

"His stupidity put him in jail, Owasso PD did the right thing by giving him a ride to jail," Walton said.

Walton said Aracena had just put the lights on his truck the day before, and told police he had accidentally bumped the switch for the lights with his knee, although the switch was on the visor.

He was booked into the Rogers County Jail for impersonating a police officer and reckless driving.

"Nobody wants to book another officer, makes it a lot easier when they make a decision where there's certainly no discretion about this," Walton said.

Walton said Aracena had been a detention officer for less than 90 days and was still in his probationary period, and he's now been fired.

Walton said he doesn't want this one action to make the rest of his detention officers look bad.

"When you have one bad actor outside the fence of what is right, he's dealt with, this guy went to jail, he lost his job," Walton said.

If anyone encountered Aracena pretending to be an officer, the sheriff's office said they want to know about it.