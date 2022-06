Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 7:06 am

By: News On 6

City Of Broken Arrow To Hold Ribbon Cutting For New Park

On Tuesday, the City of Broken Arrow will celebrate the opening of a new park.

"Preserve Park" is located at 3300 North 37th Street, between Albany Street and Omaha Street.

The new park will include a playground and splash pads.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.