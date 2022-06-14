Tulsa Law Enforcement To Hold Active Shooter Town Hall

Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 1:41 pm

By: News On 6

Following the recent mass shootings in New York, Texas and here in Tulsa, law enforcement agencies will hold a town hall Tuesday evening to discuss active shooter situations.

Leaders at Tulsa Crime Stoppers say they initially planned the event following the Uvalde school shooting, but expanded the topics of discussion after the shooting on the Saint Francis campus.

Karen Gilbert | Tulsa Crime Stoppers "We saw what the police department did and what a great job they did -- they did not hesitate to go in and find that shooter and do whatever it took to save lives that day. Yet we don't really realize the impact that it has on them," said Karen Gilbert with Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

The town hall is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus near 34th and Memorial in the client services center.