Tuesday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 6:35 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Wednesday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at your seven-day planner.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Tuesday and a look at our 7-day planner.
Tuesday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Top Headlines
Devon Tower Climber Speaks Out After Scaling Building Tuesday Morning
Hunter McKee
The man who put Oklahoma City in the national spotlight Tuesday by free climbing the Devon Tower is speaking out. The so-called pro-life Spiderman is out of jail and explaining himself.
American Legion Post 1 Holds Flag Retirement Ceremony For Flag Day
News On 6
Tuesday was flag day, the 245th anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. flag. To mark the anniversary, American Legion Post 1 in Tulsa held a special ceremony to retire flags.
Tulsa Doctors Return From Medical Mission Trip To Ukraine
Amy Slanchik
Five Tulsa doctors are back home after spending a week helping people in western Ukraine.
Jenks Family Remembers 18-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Car Crash
Ashlyn Brothers
Hannah Grace Weis recently graduated from Jenks High School and dreamt of becoming an English teacher, before one day running her parents' organization, 'The Demand Project', with her big brother.
Tulsa Police Department Releases 2021 Annual Report
News On 6
The Tulsa Police Department released its annual report, giving us a glimpse at violent and property crimes in Tulsa.
Summer Adventures: Go Exploring In Missouri's 'Fantastic Caverns'
Lori Fullbright
Fantastic Caverns is just 15 miles away from Lori Fullbright's hometown of Bolivar, Missouri, and while she had visited the caverns as a child, she hadn't been in many years.
View More Stories