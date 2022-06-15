Rogers County In Need Of Democratic Poll Workers For Upcoming Elections

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 9:08 am

Staff at the Rogers County Election Board say they need more registered Democrats to serve as poll workers for upcoming elections. Many new polling places have been added in Rogers County as part of redistricting, and the staff would like to have at least one Democrat and one Republican at each site.

The secretary of the election board says poll workers who have previously worked are no longer doing so because of reasons like COVID-19 and retirement. About 15 Democrats could be used for June 28th’s primary, and 30 could be needed for November’s general election.

Rogers County Election Secretary Julie Dermody says it’s state law to have both parties represented on Election Day at polling places, which officials say also protects the integrity of the voting process.

"Oklahoma has a great election system, and part we have a balance between the republicans and the democrats," said Dermody.

Dermody says training is provided and anyone who is interested will be paid for their time.

Those interested can give the office a call at (918)-341-2965 to learn more.