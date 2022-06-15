"The Gardener Guy" Shares Tips On Pollinators In Your Garden

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 4:10 pm

Gardens are getting ready to reach their peak bloom, thanks to pollinators like bees and butterflies.

Pollinators help flowers grow, but former HGTV star “The Gardener Guy,” Paul James, says what you attract in your garden depends on what you plant. At Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, you'll find a plethora of plants in all colors, shapes, and sizes.

James says those factors play a role for pollinators.

"Color plays a role from the standpoint that for instance, honeybees love blue. In fact, they can't even see red, to them it's black,” James said.

He says the shape is the most important. For example, he says butterflies and bees flock to flat shapes, and hummingbirds, tubular shapes.

"The pollinators are seeking out the nectar, the sweet nectar, which is the primary energy source for them. And in the process, the pollen gets all over them. So, then they move from flower to flower and transfer the pollen from one flower to another,” James said.

He says that's what produces the seed. But he says the pollinators will stop by -- no matter what the flower looks like.

"The best-known pollinators around here are bees, honeybees, bumble bees, there are several different bees actually. Sweat bees, mason bees, and they come out at different times of the year,” James said.

James says others include moths, bats, ants, and even certain types of beetles. He says there are some setbacks for the species, such as the dwindling population of honeybees.

"One of the biggest threats to pollinators is pesticides. If you must, spray early in the morning or late in the evening, when the pollinators typically are not out,” James said.

James says since many flowers blossom in long days and sunlight, summer is a great time for your garden to grow.