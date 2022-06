Thursday, June 16th 2022, 5:22 am

By: News On 6

7 Okla. Tribes To Receive Over $1M From The Bureau Of Indian Affairs To Help Preserve Tribal Languages

Seven Oklahoma tribes are getting more than $1 million to help preserve their tribal languages.

The grant money comes from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) "Living Languages" program.

The BIA says it awarded the money to the tribes to help keep their languages alive, through education.

38 other tribes across the country will receive money for similar programs.