Heat Advisories Return 

Thursday, June 16th 2022, 6:52 am

Heat Advisories are in effect across parts of Green Country as more hot and humid weather is expected on Thursday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Wind speeds will be lighter on Thursday compared to earlier this week with afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s in the metro. Heat index values nearing 105 to 109 will trigger additional heat advisories Thursday afternoon. The current, early summer heat wave continues with no major relief in sight.

A weak boundary located across far southeastern Kansas will lift northward into central Kansas later today where additional scattered storms are likely to develop. This front will be too far north for impacts across northeastern OK. Afternoon highs in the mid-90s today will be augmented by increasing low level moisture and lighter wind speeds compared to yesterday. Heat index values are expected to move into the 105 to 109 range today and possibly Friday. Heat advisories are likely again today and possibly Friday for some of the area. The mid-level ridge of high pressure is likely to remain nearby this weekend, yet a weak easterly wave component may sneak a few scattered storms under the ridge across far eastern OK over the next few days. The chance in the Tulsa metro remains near 10%, with a slightly higher probability needed for the eastern sections of the state.

The ridge is expected to flatten some early next week with the westerlies dropping slightly southward. Most of the active storm track remains well north of the state, but this may bring a few scattered storm chances across the area late next week. These probabilities will remain very low for now.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.