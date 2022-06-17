Former Rogers County Judge Accused Of Violating Probation

Friday, June 17th 2022, 4:29 am

By: News On 6

A former Rogers County judge, who is currently on probation, is facing a new DUI charge in Colorado.

Body camera video from 2021 shows Kassie McCoy admitting to drinking a bottle of champagne. McCoy got probation for that and the rules of her probation say she can't be around alcohol, or break any city, state or federal laws.

Two months ago, McCoy was arrested for D-I in Grand Junction, Colorado.

According to the arrest report, someone saw her SUV stopped on a road and she was slumped over the wheel inside.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's office says it is aware of the arrest, and that it is a violation of her probation.