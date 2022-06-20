USA BMX Launches Tulsa Program To Engage Kids With Community

Sunday, June 19th 2022, 9:28 pm

By: News On 6

USA BMX has kicked off a mentorship and education program for Tulsa kids.

The program partners with the Terence Crutcher Foundation to engage 8 to 14-year-olds with both bike racing and their community.

Twenty kids will get a bike and helmet and those who want to compete will have a lifetime membership and coaching at the facility in Tulsa.

The program started on Sunday with a bike tour of Greenwood and a welcome event.

Program leaders said the idea is to give kids an active outlet and also encourage them to connect with others.

The program will run from June to November.

USA BMX already has kids signing up for next year's program.



