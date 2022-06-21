Claremore Celebrates Shopping Local With 'Restaurant Week'

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 5:40 pm

Businesses in Claremore are offering special deals this week to encourage people to shop local. It’s called “Restaurant Week.”

Anyone can pick up a bingo card from the Claremore Chamber of Commerce. When you eat at each restaurant on the card, you can get your card stamped.

This week is the second “Restaurant Week” for businesses in Claremore.

Small business owners are excited to help each other out.

“Each night we are all going to each others businesses,” said Lynn Liles, the owner of 6:19 Nutrition. “We are just advertising for one another, this bingo card has been all over Facebook, we’re sharing each other’s posts.”

Local shop owners said they rely on their community to stay in business.

“It is always a good thing to eat local and shop local,” said Ashley May, the Director of Communications for the Claremore Chamber of Commerce. “It is just a really good opportunity for everyone to go and try some place that maybe they haven’t been before, or just to save money at one of their favorite places.”

May hopes “Restaurant Week” will encourage people to spend their money locally.

“Every time anyone shops and dines locally, all of those dollars stay here in our community, which is really important to help all of us grow together as a city,” May said.

Some small business owners said it goes beyond just this week. They said working together could be the key to survival.

“I love our small community and the people who own small businesses here, for us to be able to survive we have to support one another,” said Liles.

You can return your card with five stamps in any order to the Claremore Chamber of Commerce by next Monday afternoon to be entered for a prize.