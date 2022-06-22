Authorities Identify Suspect Accused Of Running Woman Over During Carjacking In Pittsburg County

Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 6:09 am

By: News On 6

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect who Deputies say ran over a woman during a carjacking in Canadian on Monday afternoon.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Jaycon Sena from New Mexico was allegedly involved in a carjacking outside of a Dollar General.

Deputies say the victim had walked her groceries to her car before walking back to the store to return her shopping cart. Deputies say the victim turned around to return to her vehicle and saw a man running toward the car. Deputies say the suspect jumped into the victim's vehicle and began backing up. According to police, the victim grabbed the door handle of the car to try and stop the suspect and was run over.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies are now searching for a dark blue Ford Escape with the license plate number HOL-957. According to the sheriff's office, Sena was staying in the arrowhead state park area and is believed to be headed to New Mexico.

The Sheriff's office is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at (918)-423-5858.





