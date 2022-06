Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 7:03 am

By: News On 6

OU Board Of Regents Gives Interim Approval To New Polytechnic Institute In Tulsa

The OU board of regents has approved the creation of a new school in Tulsa.

It is called the OU Polytechnic Institute and will focus on careers in fields like autonomous technology, electric cars, cyber-security and software engineering.

It still needs final approval by the state board of regents.

OU's board also approved a $42 million project budget for a new stadium for the softball team.