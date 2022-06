Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 8:36 am

By: News On 6

Crews Work To Repair Broken Water Line In Sand Springs

A water line break in Sand Springs is leaving a number of homes without water on Wednesday morning.

The break is in a parking lot along Charles Page Boulevard near Keystone Chevrolet.

Crews say they've gotten about 20 calls from people without water.

Currently, they don't know what caused the break but are working to repair the 12-inch line.