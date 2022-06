Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 10:25 am

By: News On 6

After the Taliban took Afghanistan back last summer, one estimate shows that about 75,000 refugees have resettled elsewhere.

Tulsa is one of those destinations, and now an international education non-profit called 'Room To Read' is helping make those refugees feel a little closer to home.

Shannon Hesel, Room to Read's Associate Director of the U.S. program, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk more about the program.