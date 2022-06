Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 5:14 pm

By: News On 6

FDA To Order Juul To Remove E-Cigarettes From US Stores

The FDA is preparing to order Juul to take its e-cigarettes off store shelves in the U.S.

The news was first reported by Wall Street Journal.

The move comes as Juul has faced backlash in recent years over how the company markets its nicotine products to teenagers.

In 2019, Juul pulled some flavors due to mounting pressure.