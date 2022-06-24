×
Watch Live: News On 6 At 5
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
100°
Feels like 107°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, June 24th 2022, 12:06 pm
By:
News On 6
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 23)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 24)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (June 23)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Stocks Rally, Driving Wall Street To A Rare Winning Week
Associated Press
Stocks racked up more gains on Wall Street Friday, as the S&P 500 had its best day in two years and just its second winning week in the last 12 to provide a bit of relief from the market’s brutal sell-off this year.
Oklahomans React To Supreme Court's Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade
Kristen Weaver
People in Oklahoma have mixed reactions about the Roe V. Wade overturning decision, ranging from excitement to devastation.
Tulsa Area United Way Hosts 3rd Annual 'Day Of Caring'
News On 6
Work is underway to help feed people in need across Green Country and provide blood donations statewide.
Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan On Roe V. Wade Being Overturned
News On 6
The fallout in Washington D.C. continues after the Supreme Court's historic ruling, overturning Roe v. Wade, setting the stage for abortion to become illegal in several states across the United States.
NASA Asteroid Mission On Hold Due To Late Software Delivery
Associated Press
NASA put an asteroid mission on hold Friday, blaming the late delivery of its own navigation software.
Manufacturers Struggle To Keep Pace With Vinyl Record Demand
Associated Press
The arrival of the compact disc nearly killed off record albums, with vinyl pressing machines sold, scrapped and dismantled by major record labels.
View More Stories