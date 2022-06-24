×
Friday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
Friday, June 24th 2022, 6:32 pm
By:
News On 6
Friday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Saturday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and a look at what to expect for the weekend.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and a look at what to expect for the weekend.
Friday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Friday Morning Forecast for June 24, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
State Board Of Education Says TPS Violated House Bill 1775
McKenzie Gladney
Tulsa Public Schools is the first district in Oklahoma accused of violating a new state law that regulates how districts teach about race and gender.
Protestors Gather Outside Tulsa County Courthouse Following Overturn Of Roe V. Wade
Jordan Tidwell
Protestors against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade met outside the Tulsa County Courthouse.
State Auditor Reflects On Epic Charter Schools Investigation
News On 6
State auditor Cindy Byrd spoke out on the investigation into Epic Charter Schools.
How Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Impact Women’s Health In Oklahoma
Anjelicia Bruton
Some officials consider abortion as healthcare. They said the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will only make Oklahoma women suffer.
Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe V. Wade After Nearly 50 Years
News On 6
Alex Cameron was live in Washington D.C. with reactions to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
New Bridge Design Makes Quick Work For Sapulpa Replacement Project
Brooke Griffin
The bridge on south 33rd west avenue between 71st and 81st Streets in Sapulpa is getting replaced. The new design allowed the bridge structure to be installed in one day.
View More Stories