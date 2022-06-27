OHP Cancels Endangered Missing Advisory, 11-Year-Old Located

Breaking News Update 9:30:
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the missing 11-year-old boy has been located.
***
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an EMA (Endangered Missing Advisory) for 11-year-old "TJ" Muel Parks-Williams.
TJ went missing in the Tall Chief Cove area of Skiatook Lake.
The OHP said TJ is autistic and non-verbal.
He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He has a shaved head with a mohawk and was last seen wearing a light blue swimsuit with sea patterns, a blue sleeveless shirt and red and white tennis shoes.