Monday, June 27th 2022, 5:54 am

By: News On 6

University Of Oklahoma To Create New 'Polytechnic Institute' In Tulsa

Work is underway to bring a new school to Tulsa. It will be called the "OU Polytechnic Institute" and focus on advanced technology.

