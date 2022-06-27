×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Supreme Court Sides With High School Football Coach Who Lost His Job For Praying After Games
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
83°
Feels like 83°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Aaron Reeves
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, June 27th 2022, 12:58 pm
By:
News On 6
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Aaron Reeves
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a look at your Monday mid-morning forecast.
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a look at your Monday mid-morning forecast.
Monday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your updated Monday forecast.
Monday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your updated Monday forecast.
Monday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Monday Afternoon Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Monday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a look at your Monday mid-morning forecast.
Monday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your updated Monday forecast.
Monday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Monday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your Sunday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Oklahoma AG Claims He Played 'Role' In Roe v. Wade Reversal
News On 6
Oklahoma attorney general John O'Connor in a robocall many Oklahomans received just hours after the Supreme Court decision came down said he played a vital role in criminalizing abortion in Oklahoma.
President Biden Signs Gun Control Legislation Into Law
Alex Cameron
Overshadowed, perhaps, by the Supreme Court’s historic decision on abortion, the U.S. House last Friday approved the most significant gun control legislation in a generation, determined to “do something” in the wake of several high profile mass shootings that occurred in May.
Gas Prices Fall Slightly Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
CBS News
High gas prices have eased just slightly, with the national average at $4.90 and the average here in Oklahoma at about $4.57. Prices are the highest in western states, with the average price per gallon in California running at $6.32.
Nationwide Demonstrations Respond To Overturning Of Roe V. Wade
CBS News
Coast to coast, protestors spoke out over the weekend for and against the Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe. versus Wade. Now in the wake of the ruling reversing the 1973 decision that provided constitutional rights to abortion, states are scrambling to clarify laws.
Tulsa Police Say 43-Year-Old Man Was Shot, Killed In Car
News On 6
Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place near I-244 and South Delaware on Monday morning.
Missile Strikes Rattle Kyiv As World Leaders Meet
CBS News
Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.
View More Stories