Monday, June 27th 2022, 2:10 pm

By: CBS News

A new study shows an increased prevalence of headaches in adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report analyzed more than 850 adolescents and found one-third of schoolchildren acknowledged prolonged exposure time to computer screens.

Researchers said a lack of suitable conditions for online learning from home, school exams and anxieties about COVID-19 contributed to the worsening of headache symptoms or triggering new onset headaches.