Owasso Toddler Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 8:01 am

By: News On 6

The Owasso Police Department says a little girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday night.

According to police, The toddler-aged girl had walked away from a nearby apartment complex and wandered into the street before being hit by the vehicle.

Police say the young girl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. According to police, the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police following the accident. Police say they are now investigating the circumstances that led to the child being alone and running into the street.



