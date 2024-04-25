New Program At University Of Tulsa To Study Real Estate In Oklahoma

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 9:27 am
The University of Tulsa is starting a new program within their College of Business that will study real estate in Oklahoma, and hopefully provide solutions to what can be a tough housing market.
Associate Professor Meagan McCollum is heading up the TU Center for Real Estate Studies. Cat Thomas is a senior in this program. They joined us to talk more about it.
