New Program At University Of Tulsa To Study Real Estate In Oklahoma

The University of Tulsa is starting a new program within their College of Business that will study real estate in Oklahoma, and hopefully provide solutions to what can be a tough housing market.

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 9:27 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Associate Professor Meagan McCollum is heading up the TU Center for Real Estate Studies. Cat Thomas is a senior in this program. They joined us to talk more about it.
