Citywide Baby Shower Put On Across Green Country By Emergency Infant Services

Emergency Infant Services held its citywide baby shower at several Aldi and Walmart locations across Green Country on Saturday.

By: News On 6

The group collects diapers, wipes and other baby items to help families in need.

The event takes place every Spring and the group shares why this donation event is important to the community.

"There are so many things that young families need especially when they have a new baby. Diapers, wipes, formula are huge needs in the community for those little ones," said Sydney Chastine with Emergency Infant Services.

You can donate year-round at the group's website HERE. You can also drop items off at their building near 11th and Denver.