A 41-year-old man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on I-40 Friday evening.

By: News On 6

A 41-year-old man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on I-40 Friday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jonathan Walters was driving eastbound in Sequoyah County near Vian when he lost control and hit a cable barrier.

The crash happened at 8:24 p.m. and he was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m., OHP said.