OSUIT, PSO Launch Go Lab At Bixby High School

By: News On 6

The Go Lab was unveiled at Bixby High School on Wednesday and it has learning tools like robotic arms and 3-D animation. The lab will make stops at other schools across Oklahoma and outside the state as well. OSUIT hoped the lab encourage students to get involved in trade.

"OSUIT has been doing technical education for 78 years, and this is just a new tool that we have to reach new students that may not be able to come to our school and experience it," said Paula Harrold with OSU IT.