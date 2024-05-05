Tulsa Nonprofits Partner For 'Books In Barbershops' Initiative

The program between My Brother's Keeper Tulsa and Reading Partners kicked off on Saturday.

By: News On 6

Two Tulsa non-profits are teaming up to launch a literacy initiative called "Books in Barbershops."

Their goal is to foster a love for reading among Tulsa students in grades pre-k through third by giving them engaging books and incentives in their neighborhood barbershops.

Elementary-aged students can visit participating barbershops, choose a book, and read it while waiting for or getting their haircut.

"Today what we're doing is just shifting the conversation, changing the focus of that conversation to be about books and to ensure that we're supporting our young minds and their development and their future," said BerThaddaeus Bailey with My Brother's Keeper Tulsa.

Barbershops interested in participating in the Books in Barbershops initiative may contact My Brother's Keep Tulsa.