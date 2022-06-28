Disconnecting From The World By Traveling Off The Grid

Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 2:31 pm

By: CBS News

The popularity of going off the grid while traveling increased before the pandemic but has intensified. More Americans want to disconnect from virtual life to connect with those who really matter and enjoy their surroundings.

Amazon Nature Tours’ Motor Yacht Tucano cruises the Amazon rainforest, departing from the city of Manaus in northwest Brazil. CBS News Correspondent Wendy Gillette was on one of the rainforest cruises for a reduced rate. There’s no cell phone service or Wi-Fi for most of the trip which takes up to 16 passengers out for as long as a week. “The very first reaction is shock and concern, soon followed by deep relief and people really enjoy having the opportunity to disconnect,” said Mark Baker, the President of Amazon Nature Tours. “They begin to appreciate more external things instead of simply the internal echo that we all suffer with,” Baker said.

A recent survey by the luxury network Virtuoso found 92% of travel advisors say their clients are bringing health, wellness and self-care into their trips this year. And 29% prioritize digital detoxing even more than diet programs or beauty treatments.

The Amazon trip takes unplugged travelers on guided excursions deep into the rainforest. There’s fishing for piranhas, which become the night’s main course. There’s also the opportunity to take a dip in the Rio Negro river, the largest blackwater river in the world.

There are dozens of ecolodges and cruises in the Brazilian Amazon. Cruises with Amazon Nature Tours start at just over three thousand dollars.

You don’t have to trek somewhere as exotic as the Amazon to take a break from technology. The head of Global Public Relations for Virtuoso, Misty Belles, says, “You can make any trip a digital detox, whether it’s close to home or far away. All you have to do is turn off your electronic devices and make the commitment to separate from the world.” And whether you’re choosing the digital detox or it's imposed by the remote location, the idea is to return renewed with a clearer perspective.