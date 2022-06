Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 9:21 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Out of all 14 Republican candidates vying to take over for U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin, Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen have advanced to an August runoff election to take over in U.S. House District 2.

Avery Frix finished atop the polls with 14.7% of votes and Josh Brecheen came in second with 13.8%.

Johnny Teehee, Guy Barker and John Bennett finished just outside the cutoff to qualify for the runoff.