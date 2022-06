Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 9:38 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

McAlester native Ryan Walters is projected to compete in a runoff election for State Superintendent with April Grace, current superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools.

Walters has about 41% of votes with 92% of precincts reporting while Grace has about 31% of votes.

John Cox and William Crozier each have 24 and 4% of the votes, respectively.