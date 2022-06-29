Warming Trend Begins Into The Weekend

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 4:23 am

After a few days of cooler temperatures, more hot and humid weather is on the way.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The clear sky has allowed for temps dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday morning across the valleys of northeastern Oklahoma. Highs return near normal today, nearing the lower 90s in Tulsa, with southeast winds developing at 10 to 15 mph. After Wednesday, the pattern supports the return of warm and muggy weather for the end of the week before we track some scattered storm chances this weekend with a weak boundary nearing from the north and a tropical- like system from the south.

The trajectory for the weekend system approaching from Texas continues to remain mostly southeast of our immediate area. But with a weak boundary also approaching from the north during this period, scattered storm mentions will remain for the weekend. Our probabilities remain near 30% both Saturday and Sunday with low-end mentions Monday as both the front and the southern system will be losing influence as a mid-level ridge of high pressure temporarily strengthens across the southern plains. This brings mid to upper 90s back into the area Monday and Tuesday before the ridge retros westward allowing for a period of northwesterly upper flow by the middle to end of next week. This pattern will support some mentions for storms and a general reduction in temps by a few degrees for the 2nd half of next week. Low level moisture will remain robust. Heat index values are expected near and above 100 this weekend into early next week when heat advisories will become more likely.

