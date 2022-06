Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 6:51 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will face off against State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister in the November General Election.

Three challengers ran against incumbent Kevin Stitt for the republican nomination.

Stitt got more than 69% of the vote and will move on to the General Election in November.

Governor Stitt joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to share his reaction.