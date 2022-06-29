Watch: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister Shares Reaction To Governor Nomination

Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 9:02 am

By: News On 6

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will face incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt in the November election after winning in the Primary Election.

On the Democrat side, Hofmeister won the nomination for governor over Connie Johnson.

She won the nomination with 60.74 percent of the vote.

Hofmeister joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to share her reaction to her primary win.

