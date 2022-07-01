Hundreds March Through Downtown Tulsa To Protest Roe V. Wade Reversal

Thursday, June 30th 2022, 10:41 pm

Hundreds of people march to the Tulsa County Courthouse to protest the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

It was a large crowd within minutes of the first few arrivals. The entire space outside the courthouse was lined with people, mostly women.

The first crowds of people started gathering near the BOK center after 5:00 p.m.

Many of them had signs and coat hangers, used as a symbol for dangerous unsupervised abortions they say many women will have to face.

The sidewalks were packed, but the streets were kept clear. Each car that honked as it passed drew huge cheers from the protesters.

It was a peaceful protest, though there were a few shouting matches with a small number of pro-life counter protestors.

Kathleen Thomas came to show her support. She said, "It's really exciting to see these like-minded Oklahomans out here fighting for our rights, and it feels good to be out here honestly."